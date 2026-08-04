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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning extended in the Valley through Friday

Our Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley continues through Friday as temperatures stay around 110º through the week. But monsoon moisture returns and storm chances will go up in the Valley towards the weekend.
Extreme heat and possible blowing dust in the Valley
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PHOENIX — Our Extreme Heat Warning has been extended once again!

It is now in effect through at least Friday evening as temperatures continue to top 110 degrees in Phoenix.

So, our ABC15 Weather Action Days continue as a reminder to take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat. Limit your time outside and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Bring your pets inside too, and never leave kids or pets in the car.

Heat like this is becoming more common as our climate changes, and one of the biggest drivers here in the Valley is the rapid growth of our urban heat island.

Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins spoke with researchers at ASU who have identified another reason why overnight temperatures in Phoenix keep getting hotter year after year. They have found that heat is being transported overnight from the west and northwest Valley into Phoenix.

Watch the full interview here:

Humidity will increase this week too as monsoon moisture flows back in.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for southeastern Arizona this evening.

Here in the Valley, we could also see some gusty outflow winds over 35 mph and blowing dust later tonight.

We'll continue to see slight chances of isolated storms every day this week, with an increased chance for more monsoon storms over the weekend.

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2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.78" (-3.19" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.46" (-0.59" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
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See the full 7-Day forecast

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