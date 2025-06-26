AM Roundup: Deadly house fire, Andre House seeking volunteers, AZ inmate deaths

Good Thursday morning!

From ABC15's Weather Team - Extreme Heat Watch ahead

Extreme heat will be back soon!

An Extreme Heat Watch is now in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with temperatures expected to approach 112 to 115 degrees in the Valley.

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at ASPC-Lewis, marking yet another in-prison death in the state of Arizona.

Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry officials say Indalecio Garcia, 31, died Monday at a West Valley hospital.

Garcia was admitted into custody in 2022 after being sentenced for aggravated assault and child molestation in Pinal County. He served a previous sentence for other crimes, according to prison records.

The cause of Garcia’s death is under investigation, but sources tell ABC15 an inmate was murdered this week inside Lewis Prison, and another inmate was believed to have died from an overdose.

One person has died and a firefighter is being treated after a house fire near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road.

At around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews with the Phoenix Fire Department were called to the home for reports of flames and heavy smoke.

Officials say firefighters quickly searched the home and found an 80-year-old man who was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's that time of year we all dread in Arizona, where it hits triple digits almost every day and the morning low temperature keeps creeping up.

Those out in the heat need help to survive each hot day.

That's part of the mission of Andre House of Hospitality in Phoenix.

Andre House offers food, clothing, showers, and more to those out in the Valley's brutal heat.

But they desperately need more hands to help them serve the area's most in need.

Activate, a new interactive high-tech gaming experience, is making its debut in the Valley!

The venue features 13 game rooms! Some of the abilities you need to tap into for the games include agility, speed, precision, hand-eye coordination, memorization, and communication.

“Some of these rooms have tiles with colored buttons that you have to interact with, screens that you have to throw balls at, or shoot some hoops. All the rooms are very, very different, and the games in them are also individual. And as you solve the levels, you get a little bit more challenge every time to the next,” explained Sébastien Piché, VP of operations at Activate Games, in an interview with ABC15.

The new dynamic gaming experience features the following games: Mega Laser, Strike, Hoops, Portals, and Mega Grid, which you may have seen on TikTok as it has more than 70 million views on the social media platform.

“In our facilities, you'll be testing your skills. You'll be required to solve some puzzles, do some teamwork. You can compete against each other as well, and it's in a session of one hour or an hour and a half available for you to come in, book your time with us, and play in all these rooms.