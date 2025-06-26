MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Watches this weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — We'll experience average temperatures today, but be prepared as extreme heat is set to return and we could tie record temperatures this weekend.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with temperatures expected to approach 112 to 115 degrees in the Valley.

As temperatures get dangerously hot and the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke increases, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Make sure you are staying hydrated, limiting your time outside during the afternoon heat, and wearing breathable clothing.

If you need to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles, and bring your pets inside during the heat of the day, too.

Monsoon moisture is starting to creep into eastern and southeastern Arizona, but our Valley forecast will stay dry over the next several days.

There are signs we could see our first round of monsoon storms in the Valley during the first week of July. We'll keep you posted as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

