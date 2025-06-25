Man dead, firefighter hurt in Phoenix house fire near 40th Street and Thunderbird

PHOENIX — One person has died and a firefighter is being treated after a house fire near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road.

At around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews with the Phoenix Fire Department were called to the home for reports of flames and heavy smoke.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy fire coming from the home at multiple points.

Crews immediately started multiple supply lines to get the fire under control.

Officials say firefighters quickly searched the home and found an 80-year-old man who was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released, but officials say he was home alone at the time of the fire.

As crews were battling the flames, a firefighter received burns to their arm. That firefighter was taken to a burn unit where he is listed in stable condition, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.