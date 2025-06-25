WATCH: Andre House desperately needs volunteers to help serve those in need during summer heat

PHOENIX — It's that time of year we all dread in Arizona, where it hits triple digits almost every day and the morning low temperature keeps creeping up.

Those out in the heat need help to survive each hot day.

That's part of the mission of Andre House of Hospitality in Phoenix.

Andre House offers food, clothing, showers, and more to those out in the Valley's brutal heat.

But they desperately need more hands to help them serve the area's most in need.

Learn more about how Andre House serves our community and how you can help them serve in the video player above.