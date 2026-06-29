AM Roundup: Deadly hit-and-run, homeowner fights ASU's eminent domain bid to save historic home, Mesa shooting

Good Monday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, June 29; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Red Flag Warnings continue in parts of Arizona

High fire danger sticks around in parts of Arizona. Here in the Valley, look for sunny skies and a breezy afternoon with a high of 103. Tomorrow stays breezy, but cools down a touch to 101.

A woman is dead, and two others are seriously hurt after a crash early Sunday morning in Phoenix.

Police say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 6:20 a.m.

A caller told officials the driver of a BMW had fled the scene after a crash.

When police and fire crews arrived, a 60-year-old woman, the driver of a Toyota Camry, was found with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Officials say that after the first collision, the BMW struck a woman before crashing into a fence.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the BMW was not located at the scene, but was later found at his home with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, and once medically cleared, he will be booked for hit-and-run and other charges, according to police.

Mesa police say two people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting Sunday evening.

Officials say it happened near Lindsay and Brown roads around 8 p.m., when officers received calls of a shooting near a residential neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Two were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

ABC15

This week marks five months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared, and the Arizona case continues to touch hearts, even resonating across the border.

In the shadow of the border, mothers, daughters, and friends raise their voices through the streets of Nogales, Mexico.

“¿Nuestros hijos, dónde están?” they chant during a march through the downtown, translated to, “Where are our children?”

They are volunteers with the group Buscando Corazones, or Searching For Hearts. The group is dedicated to searching for Guthrie and says they are not giving up, even as they also look for their own loved ones. Most members of Buscando Corazones have a missing family member.

Among the faces of their own missing relatives, on a street pole just beside their march on Monday, there is another face that’s captured international attention: Nancy Guthrie.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us,” Guthrie’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, previously said, sitting alongside her siblings, in a video she posted to her social media accounts.

Volunteers in Mexico remain dedicated to the search for Nancy Guthrie

Eighty-nine-year-old Robert Young is battling Arizona State University in court over the Louis Emerson home, one of the oldest remaining houses in the Phoenix Churchill area.

At the corner of 4th and Pierce streets sits a home that pre-dates Arizona statehood, and now sits at the center of a legal battle between its owner and Arizona State University.

ASU wants the land where the Louis Emerson home stands. The university is planning a medical and technology school nearby and says it wants to exercise its right of possession over the property.

But Young, who has owned the home since 1975, is not backing down.

"It's not gonna happen. That's what I thought then, and that's what I think today. I will not let it happen," Young said.

Marshall Shore, known as the Hip Historian, says the home is one of the oldest remaining houses in the Phoenix Churchill area, built before Arizona was even a state.

Phoenix homeowner fights ASU's eminent domain bid to save pre-statehood historic home