AM Roundup: Daybell trial deliberation, deadly Gilbert PD shooting, extreme heat

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for June 12, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Watches, first 110s of 2025 coming to the Valley

The sizzle isn't letting up in the Valley! Phoenix will keep flirting with 110º for the next couple of days, including today. Then we turn up the heat even more heading into Father's Day weekend!

Former business partners and customers are on the witness list for the wire fraud trial involving a former Valley newscaster.

Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday morning in the federal criminal trial against Stephanie Hockridge, who previously worked as an ABC15 news anchor from 2011 to 2018. The trial takes place in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hockridge and her husband, Nate Reis, founded Blueacorn, a financial tech company in Scottsdale, in 2020.

Prosecutors say the couple and their co-conspirators submitted fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications to obtain forgivable COVID-19 relief business loans.

"This is a case of greed pure and simple," said Jason Lamm, a Valley defense attorney who's worked on federal white collar crime cases. He's not been involved in the Blueacorn case.

According to Blueacorn, the company facilitated the applications for $12 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Company founders Stephanie Hockridge and her husband, Nate Reis, reportedly walked away with $300 million.

Former Arizona news anchor's trial starts in PPP loan fraud case

A man is dead after a shooting involving Gilbert police officers on Wednesday.

Officers were called out to the area of Lindsay and Guadalupe roads around 6 p.m.

Police say officers found a man "slumped over the wheel of a vehicle, on the roadway."

The man acknowledged the officers when they approached his car. A few minutes later, police say the man "presented a firearm, and that is when the officer involved shooting began."

Officials say the man died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

On Wednesday, East Valley community members, law enforcement, and businesses all came together to support multiple fundraisers for the family of an officer who was shot and killed.

Apache Junction police Officer Gabriel Facio was shot by a suspect on June 2; he ultimately passed away from his injuries on Sunday.

In his honor, the Mesa FOP Lodge 9 Charity Foundation and Scottsdale FOP Lodge 35 hosted a public community barbeque fundraiser Wednesday afternoon.

“The family is here and they’re very overwhelmed just with the support they’re seeing,” Police Chief Michael Pooley said.

Local printing company, Steel and Stitches, also sold shirts at the BBQ to donate funds.

“The strength of this community is incredible and we certainly do not want to take away from the focus of Officer Facio, his family, and our incredible police department,” the company said in an email.

Watch how the community came together to honor Officer Facio's family in the player below:

Community rallies to support the family of fallen Apache Junction officer

The second week of Lori Daybell’s second Arizona trial is underway.

In this case, Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Prosecutors allege she had help from her now-late brother, Alex Cox. Gilbert police describe this as an attempted shooting that happened back in October 2019.

Around noon on Wednesday, the state rested their case. Daybell did not testify or call any witnesses, which led to jury deliberation on the case.