MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Watches, first 110s of 2025 coming to the Valley

PHOENIX — It's a sizzling week in the Valley!

Phoenix will be just a degree or two shy of 110 for the next few days before temperatures soar even more over Father's Day weekend.

Extreme Heat Watches are now in place for central and southern Arizona on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. These will likely be upgraded to warnings as we get closer.

An Extreme Heat Watch is also in effect for the Grand Canyon for areas below 4,000 feet in elevation on Saturday and Sunday, including Phantom Ranch and Havasupai Gardens.

Temperatures are expected to hit 110 to 113 degrees and come within a degree or two of the daily records on Sunday.

Our average first 110-degree day is June 11th, so it's just that time of year when temperatures really start to sizzle.

With dangerous heat setting, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. This is a reminder to take action to keep you and your family safe in the heat.

Make sure to stay hydrated, limit your time outside during the hottest parts of the day (usually between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.), and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

If you have to be outside during the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade or inside to cool off, and don't forget the sunscreen.

Temperatures will drop briefly next week, but we'll still be in the triple digits with highs near 107 degrees by Tuesday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.45" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

