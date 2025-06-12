Watch Now
Gilbert police investigating shooting involving officers near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads

According to police, no officers were injured
GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting involving their officers on Wednesday.

Officials say it happened just after 6 p.m. near Lindsay and Guadalupe Roads.

Police say the intersection is closed in all directions.

No officers were injured, nor if anyone else hurt.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

