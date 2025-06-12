Gilbert police investigating shooting involving officers near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting involving their officers on Wednesday.

Officials say it happened just after 6 p.m. near Lindsay and Guadalupe Roads.

Police say the intersection is closed in all directions.

No officers were injured, nor if anyone else hurt.

PIO is en route. Media staging is at Guadalupe Road and Riata Street. pic.twitter.com/ELPRWzbcTX — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) June 12, 2025

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.