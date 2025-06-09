WATCH LIVE: Lori Daybell's second Arizona trial enters its second week

PHOENIX — The second week of Lori Daybell’s second Arizona trial is underway.

Daybell is accused of conspiring to commit attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, her ex-nephew-in-law.

The start of the trial this week comes after an explosive second day of testimony when Daybell was kicked out, key witnesses took the stand, and Daybell faced various objections as she represents herself once again.

Court on Monday was supposed to start at 10:30 a.m., but everyone in the gallery was moved out of the courtroom for about 30 minutes. Court started after the delay with no explanation on what topic the sidebar covered.

The final witness on the stand Friday was the case agent, a detective with the Gilbert Police Department. Prosecutors asked to go out of order and start Monday with a new witness.

Dan Moss owns a window tint company in Idaho and was the first witness called on day three.

In court, prosecutor Treena Kay said several witnesses would be flying in to testify this week.

The start of this trial was delayed last week after Daybell reported being sick.

A jury found Daybell guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in her first Arizona trial in April. The charge in that case related to the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.