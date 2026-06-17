AM Roundup: Court rules against APS solar fee, South Mountain hiker dead, petition to disincorporate Surprise

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, June 17; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Breezy with lingering storm chances in the Valley

Another hot and breezy day ahead in the Valley. Highs climb to 109º in Phoenix with afternoon gusts up to 25 mph. And yes, a slight chance for a storm or two still lingers!

See the forecast from Kidcaster Alice:

Kidcaster Alice gives your Wednesday morning forecast from Basha Elementary School

Thousands of Arizona Public Service customers who have solar panels pay an extra monthly fee on their bills.

Now there’s a court ruling that could work in their favor.

The Arizona Court of Appeals on Tuesday sided with solar advocates, ruling the Arizona Corporation Commission violated due process when it imposed a solar fee on APS customers. The court found a subsequent rehearing failed to fix the problem.

“This charge has been silly from the beginning,” said Autumn Johnson, executive director of the Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association, a non-profit group that advocates for solar and was part of the legal challenge.

The commission must now either hold another rehearing on the solar fee or throw out the charge completely.

No word yet on what direction the commission will go. In a statement on Tuesday, Commission Chairman Nick Myers said the commission will wait for guidance from legal counsel before taking action.

Arizona court rules against Arizona Public Service's solar fee

In a dramatic escalation of opposition to a planned ICE processing center, activists have filed what they describe as an unprecedented petition to disincorporate the City of Surprise and return its land and assets to Maricopa County.

Organizers announced the effort during the final city council meeting before the summer recess, saying city leaders have failed to protect residents from the impacts of the federal facility.

Jeremy Helfgot, an activist involved in the effort, said he submitted the petition on Tuesday to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors clerk. If the petition language is approved, he will have 180 days to gather at least 70,000 signatures to force a vote by the Board of Supervisors.

“It is an uphill climb. We know it’s going to require a lot of work, but it is worth the effort to protect this community if its leaders won’t protect it,” Helfgot said.

Activists have raised concerns about conditions at other ICE detention sites and pointed to the proximity of a chemical storage facility to the planned Surprise location. They have also distributed baseball card–style handouts criticizing each member of the Surprise City Council.

Activists file petition to disincorporate City of Surprise over planned ICE facility

Peoria police say they have closed their investigation into hazing allegations in the Liberty High School wrestling program, and families of former wrestlers say police recently informed them no criminal charges were recommended.

Former students and their parents went public in August 2025 with allegations of hazing and sexual misconduct among wrestlers at Liberty High School.

The wrestling families accused the Peoria Unified School District of failing to complete a thorough and transparent investigation in 2024 after initial reports and videos surfaced.

The Peoria Police Department, which also investigated in 2024, reopened its criminal investigation last August. A police spokesperson said someone had asked to talk to the Special Victims Unit, which influenced the decision to take another look at the accusations.

After the 10-month investigation, Peoria police said they were unable to establish probable cause for criminal charges.

Families: Police close Liberty H.S. hazing case without pursuing charges

Phoenix crews located the body of a missing hiker on South Mountain on Tuesday.

Phoenix Police Department officials were seen at the Mormon Trailhead, at the end of 24th Street on the north side of South Mountain, early Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene showed the trail blocked off by police and a helicopter airlifting what appeared to be the victim from a remote part of the mountain.

Phoenix Fire Department officials at the scene told our crews that a hiker was reported missing days earlier and had been found dead.

Later on Tuesday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the man was in his 70s, but did not name him.

Investigators learned that on Friday, June 12, Phoenix Park Rangers noticed an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle remained there overnight and was tagged as abandoned the next morning.

Hiker reported missing days earlier found dead on South Mountain Tuesday morning