MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezy with lingering storm chances in the Valley

PHOENIX — Isolated storms return to the Valley on day three of monsoon season!

Sizzling heat also continues to fuel storm activity across the state.

Phoenix flirts with 110 degrees again Wednesday, which is nearly five degrees above average for mid-June.

Up north, temperatures approach 110 degrees at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for areas below 4,000 feet in elevation until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Stay hydrated and limit time outside during the late morning and afternoon hours.

It'll also be breezy in the Valley Wednesday afternoon. Look for gusts up to 25 mph across the Phoenix metro.

Drier air moves in by the end of the week. Temperatures drop back closer to normal heading into the weekend.

Right now, Father's Day is looking sunny and dry with a high of 105 in Phoenix.

Then high pressure builds back over the Desert Southwest next week, sending temperatures soaring back to 110 degrees and hotter.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.61" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

