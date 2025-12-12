AM Roundup: Community aids coach after fire, man marks 45 years at Goodwill, holiday cheer at Casino Arizona

Good Friday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, Dec. 12; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record warmth across parts of Arizona through the weekend!

Our unseasonably warm December rolls on today and into the weekend, pushing us right into record territory. We’re expecting to tie the record high of 79 degrees this afternoon, with highs climbing into the low 80s this weekend.

This season, bet on kindness and give back to those in need by donating to Operation Santa Claus! Drop off non-perishable food, gently used clothes, or new toys at convenient donation stations at both casinos.

Help us make the holidays brighter for Arizona families—your generosity can make all the difference!

TODAY | 4–7 pm



Casino Arizona: Loop 101 Freeway & McKellips Road | 524 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Talking Stick Resort: Loop 101 Freeway & Talking Stick Way | 9800 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Can't make it out? Click here to donate now to Operation Santa Claus!

The community is rallying around Basha High School football coach Tim Kelly, who lost his Chandler home in a fire overnight Sunday into Monday.

The devastating fire happened one day after his team won the 2025 AIA Open Division State Football Championship.

Fortunately, Kelly, his family, and two dogs were able to escape the blaze without injury, but they are now left displaced.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $34,000 to help Kelly and his family get back on their feet. As he works to rebuild his home, Kelly is going to have to find a place that allows him to have his two beloved German Shepherds.

Fundraiser organizers say Kelly has helped so many as a teacher and a coach, and that's why they're paying it forward to help him in his time of need.

ABC15's Jane Caffrey has the full story in the video player below.

Community rallies around Basha HS football coach after home destroyed in fire

Surprise Police Department officials say its officers were involved in a shooting Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred near 151st Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m.

Police say a person armed with a knife was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the man is in critical, but stable condition.

No officers were injured.

As part of the West Valley Incident Response Team (WVIRT), the Goodyear Police Department will serve as the lead investigative agency.

Officials say there is no threat to the community. The investigation remains ongoing.

Armed person shot by officers in Surprise on Thursday morning

A Valley man is celebrating 45 years of employment with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona.

Wayne Tomlin got his first job with Goodwill at the age of 19 in 1980. He has held several roles with the company since then: a forklift driver, baler, transportation assistant, donation attendant, and salvage processor.

ABC15 first met Tomlin a few years ago when the company was celebrating its 75th year in business.

On Thursday, the company celebrated Tomlin and his huge workplace milestone.

We're following up with Tomlin now that he has a few (extra) years under his belt and hearing from the company about what it's like to have such dedicated team members.

Valley man celebrates 45th work anniversary with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona