Armed person shot by officers in Surprise on Thursday morning

151st Avenue and Cactus Road police shooting
Posted
and last updated

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise Police Department officials say its officers were involved in a shooting Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred near 151st Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m.

Police say a person armed with a knife was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. The person's current condition is not known.

No officers were injured.

It's unclear what led to the incident, but officials say there is no community threat. The investigation is ongoing.

