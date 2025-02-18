AM Roundup: Child hit by car dies, Delta plane flips in Toronto, MCSO jail deaths

PHOENIX — Good Tuesday morning! We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Feb. 18, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warming up this week in the Valley!

The Valley warm-up shows no signs of letting up! In fact, it's set to intensify.

Highs will reach the mid- to upper-70s today and tomorrow, and then we'll climb into the 80s by Thursday.

A Delta Air Lines plane flipped over on landing at a Toronto airport Monday.

Eighteen people were injured in the incident, airport officials said, revising the total down from when paramedics had said 19 people were injured. Two of those people were airlifted to trauma centers and one pediatric patient was taken to a children's hospital.

There were 80 people aboard the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An investigation remains ongoing as to what led to the plane flipping over.

Avondale police say an 11-year-old has died after being struck by an alleged impaired driver Monday evening.

Police say it happened near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road around 5 p.m.

Officials say the child was struck by a car when crossing the street.

Police say the driver remained on scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how illegal narcotics have been getting into jail facilities after a series of recent overdoses involving people in its custody.

According to MCSO, there were 12 overdoses over the past week, including one that was deadly, at the Estrella Jail.

While many people across the country are considering starting backyard flocks to combat the rising price of eggs, raising chickens is the norm for many in one Queen Creek neighborhood.

ABC15's Josh Kristianto learned what it looks like to have chickens on your property and what caring for them entails. Watch the full story in the video player below.

