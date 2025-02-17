LIVE: MCSO investigating drugs in jails leading to overdoses with one death

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how illegal narcotics have been getting into jail facilities after a series of recent overdoses involving people in its custody.

According to MCSO, there were 12 overdoses over the past week, including one that was deadly, at the Estrella Jail.

In one incident, which occurred on February 14 around 1 a.m., four inmates received medical care after a suspected overdose, but one of the inmates later died.

“MCSO Detention staff conducted thorough cell searches and uncovered quantities of what is believed to be fentanyl in possession of an inmate,” MCSO said in a press release Monday. “The drugs were hidden in the individual’s genitalia, making detection problematic and impossible.”

This discovery is believed to have played a role in the recent overdoses, and those who may have played a role in the incidents are under investigation and may be facing additional charges.

“We are concerned about the recent surge of overdoses in our facility,” said Sheriff Jerry Sheridan. “The safety of all individuals in our custody is a priority and we have initiated the process of getting X-ray screening machines for each jail to help prevent these incidents.”

ABC15 recently reported on the removal of screening devices for MCSO jail workers which led to concerns from families and experts.

According to experts and studies, jail staff are one of the most common ways that contraband and drugs get into jails and prisons.

In a survey of 301 prisons inside six states, researchers found that in 2018, staff were reported for contraband violations more than visitors.

Sheridan declined ABC15’s request for an interview for the recent report.

“For far too long, we’ve treated them like suspects instead of the dedicated professionals they are,” Sheridan said in a video statement about the removal of devices. “The facts are the facts. Most of the contraband that comes into our jails doesn’t come from the men and women who served there. Studies show that the majority comes from visitors, mail, and even contractors.”

