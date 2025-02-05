Soaring egg prices are piquing interest in backyard chickens

With the price of eggs soaring, more people are looking into keeping backyard chickens. It's a pastime that grew with the pandemic and has continued ever since.

But if eggs are the goal, there's more to it than some people might anticipate.

Local rules may ban chickens or place restrictions on coops and roosters. Bird flu poses fatal risks to flocks. And when all is said and done, start-up costs and monthly expenses may keep your egg prices high.

Home chicken enthusiasts urge newbies to consider their time and lifestyles, and people who travel often may find it difficult to find chicken sitters.

ABC15 Listens: Jordan Bontke talked with community members about grocery prices, including the rising price of eggs, and how it is impacting everyday lives

Don't hold out hope for lower egg prices this year. In fact, you'll probably be paying more, according to predictions from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The department said egg prices will increase more than 20% this year in its recent food outlook, while grocery prices overall are expected to increase by about 2%.