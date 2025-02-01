Bird flu impacts egg supply: How Valley grocery prices are affected

AVONDALE, AZ — Grocery prices are rising across the country, with eggs becoming particularly scarce and expensive due to supply shortages and an increase in bird flu cases.

A sign at a Sprouts in Avondale warns customers of limited egg availability, reflecting a broader trend affecting consumers and grocers nationwide. The spread of bird flu has been identified as a key factor behind the price spikes, as it impacts the supply of eggs and potentially other food items.

"The eggs are eight and change almost nine dollars a dozen," said Ruben Mejia, an auto repairman, expressing frustration over the high prices.

"I can’t leave the grocery store lately, without spending at least $200," said Nikki, describing her recent shopping experiences as defeating.

ASU Supply Chain Professor Hintendra Chaturvedi explained that bird flu is causing egg-laying birds to die or be culled, which reduces supply and increases prices.

Professor Chaturvedi noted that if bird flu spreads to cattle, it could also affect milk supply, as infected cows produce less milk with decreased quality.

As consumers continue to feel the pinch of rising grocery prices, experts warn that the situation may worsen before it improves.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.