MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up this week in the Valley!

PHOENIX — High pressure is dominating our forecast this week, keeping conditions dry and temperatures well above normal for this time of year.

We are tracking a weak storm system clipping by the Four Corners that could bring a few snow showers to northeastern Arizona later this morning, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by Thursday as we start spring training in the Valley!

If you are headed out to a game, make sure to slather on some sunscreen. The UV index will be high and peak right as the first pitches go out.

Another storm system will move through the Four Corners on Friday, bringing another round of wind and a slim chance for rain and snow to northeastern Arizona.

Then, high pressure will take over again and send temperatures soaring across the state through the weekend.

Phoenix will be climbing into the upper 80s by the start of next week and our first 90s of the year could come next week, too. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.34" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

