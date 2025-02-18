Queen Creek residents show what raising chickens is like as many look to combat egg prices

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — While many people across the country are considering starting backyard flocks to combat the rising price of eggs, raising chickens is the norm for many in one Queen Creek neighborhood.

There's a boutique hatchery in the area that provides a more local outlet to purchase eggs, but many residents in the area of Power Road and San Tan Boulevard have their own chickens, too.

The eggs their chickens produce aren't sold, but rather consumed by those who care for the chickens.

Given the cost and availability of eggs, this group says raising chickens has become a necessity to help feed their families.

ABC15's Josh Kristianto learned what it looks like to have chickens on your property and what caring for them entails.

We've also talked with local store owners who are seeing more people purchasing chickens and supplies, including some who tell us they're selling out of chicks due to demand.