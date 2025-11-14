AM Roundup: Chandler teens seen shooting at break-in witness, Phoenix schools going all-in on VR

PHOENIX — It's Friday! The weekend is almost here, and before you know it, we'll be enjoying Thanksgiving feasts!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm heading our way

Warm weather hangs on for one more day before storm chances climb this weekend. This afternoon brings partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s. By late Saturday, rain chances start to increase.

The father of Allison Feldman spoke with ABC15 as the path to justice hit a crucial milestone.

The trial for the man accused of killing his 31-year-old daughter in February 2015 started this week, over a decade after the murder.

This case marked a first in Arizona, police using familial DNA to point detectives to the alleged killer.

ABC15 has reported extensively on a years-long legal battle over the DNA sample used by Scottsdale police to make the match. Ultimately, the Arizona State Supreme Court ruled that evidence could be used in this trial.

Allison Feldman murder trial begins with heartbreaking testimony

Two teenagers are facing charges after an alleged attempted car burglary in a Chandler neighborhood escalated into gunfire, according to court records.

Per court paperwork, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were attempting to break into vehicles near Queen Creek and Gilbert roads when a neighbor spotted them and tried to intervene. Court documents reveal the incident occurred on November 7, around 7:30 pm.

The witness was seated in his Tesla when he observed the two suspects, both wearing black pants, black jackets, face coverings and carrying backpacks, attempting to break into two different vehicles parked in a neighbor's driveway, according to court paperwork.

"He flashed his lights and honked his horn to try to spook those individuals away and it worked; they did run," said Ryan Cody, a Public Information Officer with the Chandler Police Department.

The neighbor followed the fleeing teenagers from a distance, but the video recorded by the neighbor's car and provided by Chandler police shows the 16-year-old stopping, turning toward the witness, and shooting approximately five rounds at the Tesla.

Chandler teens charged after shooting at witness of car break-in attempt

One month after a devastating microburst struck parts of Tempe, residents in a mobile home park near Baseline and Kyrene roads are still dealing with extensive damage to their homes as they brace for this weekend's weather.

The August storm left many homes with significant structural damage, including roof holes, damaged air conditioning units, and electrical problems that continue to plague residents.

One resident, Noel, has been running extension cables across her floor to get power to one side of her house since the lights stopped working after the storm. The microburst ripped off a duct to her AC unit, which is now held on with tape. A hole in her roof allows water to seep into the walls during rain.

Noel has already received a partial denial from her insurance company and was told that any additional damage from future storms would not be covered.

One month later, many Tempe residents still cleaning up after powerful microburst

According to the Pendergast Elementary School District, they're about to become the first K-8 district to launch a districtwide virtual reality learning program.

In partnership with Arizona State University and the organization Dreamscape Learn, the Phoenix district is using a mobile classroom that will allow all its middle schoolers to learn STEM through VR.

One of their schools has been piloting this program, and they say they saw absences decrease on days where VR learning is used, as well as seeing kids more engaged in learning.

Phoenix school district seeing success through new VR learning program