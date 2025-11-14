Tempe storm victims still waiting for repairs one month later

TEMPE, AZ — One month after a devastating microburst struck parts of Tempe, residents in a mobile home park near Baseline and Kyrene roads are still dealing with extensive damage to their homes as they brace for this weekend's weather.

The August storm left many homes with significant structural damage, including roof holes, damaged air conditioning units, and electrical problems that continue to plague residents.

One resident, Noel, has been running extension cables across her floor to get power to one side of her house since the lights stopped working after the storm. The microburst ripped off a duct to her AC unit, which is now held on with tape. A hole in her roof allows water to seep into the walls during rain.

Noel has already received a partial denial from her insurance company and was told that any additional damage from future storms would not be covered. She is hoping FEMA assistance will come through in the coming months while also hoping Mother Nature spares her home this weekend.

Another resident, Dylan, purchased his home just three months before the storm hit. The microburst twisted his awning and damaged a kitchen fixture that now leaks like a shower head when it rains. He and his 5-year-old daughter Zaya are relying on tarps to protect their roof this weekend.

For residents impacted by the storm, Tempe has established a resource called "Tempe Needs You" to provide assistance while they wait to see if FEMA can provide additional support.

