WATCH: Phoenix school district seeing success through new VR learning program

PHOENIX — According to the Pendergast Elementary School District, they're about to become the first K-8 district to launch a districtwide virtual reality learning program.

In partnership with Arizona State University and the organization Dreamscape Learn, the Phoenix district is using a mobile classroom that will allow all its middle schoolers to learn STEM through VR.

One of their schools has been piloting this program, and they say they saw absences decrease on days where VR learning is used, as well as seeing kids more engaged in learning.

