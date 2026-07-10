AM Roundup: Chandler doctor arrested, lottery ticket dispute, roofing company steps in to help scam victim

PHOENIX — We made it to Friday! The weekend is almost here, and even better news: we could see the return of monsoon storms as early as this weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, July 10; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning through this evening in the Valley

Another scorcher is on the way today! We're forecasting a high of 112º in Phoenix. You'll also notice some haze this morning. That's leftover dust from overnight storms in southeastern Arizona. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows near 90.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Ezra:

Kidcaster Ezra gives your Friday morning forecast from Cotton Boll Elementary School

A Chandler doctor is facing sexual abuse and sexual assault charges after patients came forward detailing what they say happened inside the American Medical Associates office near Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road.

Chandler police arrested Dr. Hassan Khan on Wednesday, more than a year after a patient first went to police.

Court documents say a woman reported that Khan touched her inappropriately during a medical exam in February 2025. She contacted police the next day, sat for a forensic interview and exam, and DNA testing came back inconclusive.

The documents say Khan later contacted her by phone and text, apologizing and asking for forgiveness.

Months later, a second woman came to the police. Court documents say she described sexual contact with Khan that began at an appointment and continued as a relationship afterward.

Chandler doctor arrested, facing sexual abuse and assault charges

The attorney for the Circle K store manager at the center of a $12.8 million lottery ticket lawsuit says his client was fired after following what he believed was company policy and says a district manager confirmed he had done nothing wrong.

Circle K filed a lawsuit in February asking a Maricopa County court to decide who rightfully owns a winning ticket from the Nov. 24, 2025, drawing of The Pick.

Attorney Josh Kolsrud filed a response to that lawsuit on behalf of Robert Gawlitza, who was the Circle K store manager at that time. Kolsrud said that day in November, a customer walked into the Circle K on the southeast corner of 56th Street and Bell Road and asked a store clerk to print $85 worth of lottery tickets. The customer only had $60 and left the remaining 25 tickets behind, placing them near the cash register where they were available for anyone to purchase.

The next morning, Gawlitza discovered one of those tickets had matched all 6 winning numbers — 3, 13, 14, 15, 19 and 26 — in the Nov. 24 jackpot drawing worth $12.8 million, the fourth-largest prize in The Pick's history.

Kolsrud said Gawlitza bought the leftover tickets because Circle K had an unwritten policy requiring employees to purchase accidentally printed, unsold lottery tickets.

Arizona Lottery

A Valley roofing company replaced a Glendale grandmother's roof for free after a Let ABC15 Know investigation exposed how a door-to-door roofing company took her insurance check and walked away from the job.

ProWest Roofing saw the story and stepped up — replacing the entire front slope of Ms. Ann's roof at no cost to her, just ahead of monsoon season.

"It was bad, so bad off she was just any moment given time she could have had a leak, and with monsoon season coming up, we had to get it done," Marshall Cook of ProWest Roofing said.

The Let ABC15 Know team first shared Ms. Ann's situation in November 2025. A roofing company had approached her door-to-door and promised to fix her roof for next to nothing.

Valley roofing company replaces grandmother's roof after Let ABC15 Know investigation

A 14-year-old Gilbert boy is being recognized by the Gilbert Fire Department and the Air National Guard after he stopped to help an elderly woman with dementia who had wandered miles from home in extreme heat.

Royal Cothrun was riding his bike when he spotted the 75-year-old Theresa Morgan, who appeared confused and distressed. He moved her into the shade, contacted her family, and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.

The woman had wandered miles from her home in roughly 103º heat.

Her son said he believes Royal's actions may have saved her life.

Gilbert teen honored for helping elderly woman with dementia in 100+ degree heat