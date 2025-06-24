AM Roundup: Israel-Iran ceasefire, mother of teen killed on Mount Ord speaks, ESA handbook approved

Good Tuesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for June 24, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Short break from the extreme heat

We're catching a short break from the extreme heat in the Valley! Today's high tops out at 104º, and while temperatures will gradually climb through the week, we're not expecting to hit 110º again until the weekend.

The Arizona State Board of Education voted 8-1 to approve a new Empowerment Scholarship Account or ESA handbook in a meeting on Monday after calls from parents to reject the new changes.

For months now, some parents using ESAs have been going back and forth with the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) over the 2025-2026 ESA handbook. A draft of the new handbook was first posted in March and parents have been speaking out since then, pushing for change to the drafts.

The handbook had not been updated since 2023 and a new handbook was considered in 2024 but the Arizona State Board of Education, which oversees the ADE, decided to go with the older handbook after continued pushback from parents and legislators.

Parents have largely been concerned about proposed spending caps on certain items in the new draft. However, the latest drafted version of the handbook, which was posted last week, got rid of the spending caps.

Superintendent Tom Horne said he met with lawmakers who have been listening to constituents about their concerns over the spending caps.

“We made these concessions, but I think it preserves the principles that we only spend taxpayer money on a valid educational purpose at a reasonable price compared to market prices for what meets the students’ educational needs,” Horne said.

Watch the full report in the player below:

Arizona Board of Education approves new ESA handbook amid parent concerns

Time: it’s something Sandra Sweeney says she had far too little of with her 17-year-old son, Evan Clark.

“Happy. Sweet. Empathetic. Kind,” Sweeney said about her son. “I loved being his mom. It was the best joy of my life.”

Ever since Evan was found dead in a remote area of Mount Ord after Memorial Day weekend, she says time has stood still.

“It gets worse,” Sweeney said. “The fact that you just said it's been a month, in my head, I don't... days have now just snowballed. I didn't realize it had been a month. The grief has gotten worse, not better. Worse.”

Watch her story in the video player below.

Evan, and his friend, 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud, were shot and killed on a camping trip. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths as suspicious, but has not identified a suspect.

Mother of teen killed on Mount Ord camping trip seeks answers

A man was sentenced to natural life in prison after the deaths of three people in Ahwatukee last year.

Last July, police found three people dead in a burning apartment near 48th Street and Ray Road.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old Samuel Lott, 27-year-old Merissa Honeycutt, and 25-year-old Anthony Frederickson-Ceccarelli.

Two people, Chase Christman and Dorian Rice, were arrested in connection with the deaths.

Police said Christman was known to the victims.

During questioning, officials say Rice admitted to driving Christman to the residence to commit a planned robbery and drove him away from the scene after the murders.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

President Trump shared a message on his Truth Social platform late Monday afternoon

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!"

According to the message, Iran will commit to the ceasefire first. Israel will follow suit 12 hours later, and then, once 24 hours have elapsed, the ceasefire will be considered in full effect.

If the ceasefire holds, the war between Israel and Iran could end as early as Wednesday.