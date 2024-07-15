Three dead after apartment fire near 48th Street and Ray Road

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Three people are dead after an apartment fire broke out Monday morning in Ahwatukee.

The fire started after 6 a.m. near 48th Street and Ray Road.

Crews responded to the scene and found the fire, along with very heavy smoke, in one of the second-floor units.

When firefighters were conducting a search-and-rescue mission for any possible victims, they located three adults in one of the bedrooms. Preliminary information suggests the victims are two women and one man. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

The investigation is underway.

