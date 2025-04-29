Parents, students speak on ESA draft handbook, CTE funding

In a packed meeting on Monday morning, the Arizona State Board of Education heard from angry parents about the draft handbook for the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program.

Superintendent Tom Horne asked the board to push back the possible vote for the handbook after receiving feedback from lawmakers, wanting to sit down and meet with them after parents reached out to legislators with concerns.

Originally, the board wanted a draft handbook approved by May 1, but state statute says it doesn’t need to happen until July 1.

The board will not discuss the draft handbook until June, but that didn’t stop parents from coming out and speaking their thoughts.

Also in the meeting, the board voted on funding distribution for career and technical education (CTE) programs for K-12 and post-secondary schools.

Watch the video above to see what parents, students and others in the community were concerned about with the ESA handbook and changes to CTE funding.