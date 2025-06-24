MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Break from extreme heat in the Valley, monsoon storms in southeastern Arizona

PHOENIX — We're getting a brief break from the extreme heat in the Valley!

Temperatures will be gradually climbing throughout the week, but we won't top 110 again until this weekend.

As our forecast stays mostly sunny and dry, make sure you are staying hydrated, limiting your time outside during the afternoon heat, and wearing breathable clothing.

If you need to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles and bring your pets inside during the heat of the day too.

Monsoon moisture is starting to creep into eastern and southeastern Arizona, but our Valley forecast will stay dry over the next several days.

There are signs we could see our first round of monsoon storms in the Valley during the first week of July. We'll keep you posted as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.46" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

