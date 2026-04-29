AM Roundup: Baby dies in foster home tub, family of teen killed in El Mirage speaks, former Cards player dies

Good morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, April 29; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm system could bring rain to parts of the state this week

Warmer temperatures return across Arizona today ahead of our next storm system. Expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 90 degrees. Overnight lows fall into the mid 60s, and slight rain chances move in tomorrow.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Bennecio:

Kidcaster Bennecio gives your Wednesday morning forecast from Southwest Elementary School

The biological parents of a baby who drowned in a Tucson foster home have filed a notice of claim against the Arizona Department of Child Safety and the licensed foster mom who cared for the child.

Vivian Mae Mariscal was eight months old when she died in a bathtub in September 2025.

“Vivian was left alone, unsupervised, in an unsafe situation,” said attorney Ken Ralston. He represents the girl's biological parents, Ashley Manley and Angelo Mariscal.

The notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, alleges wrongful death and negligence against DCS and the foster mother who was caring for Vivian Mae. The biological parents are asking for $5 million in damages.

“The goal is to get DCS's attention,” Ralston said. “To make sure that they take the initiative to ensure that a child is in a safe, nourishing, loving environment where incidents like this can never happen.”

According to police records, the foster mother's 17-year-old son called 911 on the night of the drowning.

“We are having a problem with a child not breathing,” the teen told the dispatcher.

The foster mother, licensed by the Department of Child Safety, attempted CPR on the child but could not revive her.

Questions arise after baby drowns in bathtub at Arizona foster home

On Tuesday, family and friends held a vigil for a 17-year-old killed in El Mirage during a shooting that also sent another juvenile to the hospital.

Police say they received multiple calls shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday about gunshots in the area near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads.

"His heart — it was so big. And his hugs were everything,” said Amanda Evans, the mother of 17-year-old Ashtin Evans, who was killed in that shooting. “This is never going to go away, we’re never going to be the same, but we know that he’s going to live on through us.”

“He had a big heart, and he always wanted to help. And if he could, he would help… he was a good kid,” said Candace Murillo, a family friend.

Family and friends of a 17-year-old boy killed in an El Mirage shooting hold vigil Tuesday

The Peoria Unified School District confirms another educator, who is related to a now-fired teacher, is on administrative leave and under investigation.

According to communication sent home to families, the school district said Amy Beck, a teacher at Coyote Hills Elementary School, was put on paid administrative leave and that the district has begun an investigation.

Amy Beck is the mother of Haley Beck. Haley was recently fired from the Peoria Unified School District after an investigation accused she was grooming a student while working at Centennial High School.

It is currently unclear why Amy is on leave, for how long, and why she is under investigation.

"While I cannot share additional details on a personnel matter, please know this matter does not impact the safety of our students,” the principal of Coyotes Hills said in communication to families.

The Peoria Unified School District has been under a microscope as families and community members have spoken out about the handling of the investigation into the Centennial High teachers. Just last week, the board voted 3-2 to table the discussion on getting a third-party investigator to look into the allegations at the high school involving Haley Beck and another educator, Angela Burlaka, as well as the administration, who may have received reports.

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Josh Mauro has died at age 35.

Mauro's family posted a statement online saying he died on April 23, but did not provide a cause of death.

"With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend," Josh's dad, Greg, wrote on social media.

Mauro had two separate stints with the Cardinals, from 2014-207 and again from 2020-2021.

Former Cardinals player JJ Watt posted on social media, "We’re losing way too many, way too young. Rest in Peace Josh."

Duane Burleson/AP FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, Arizona Cardinals defensive end Josh Mauro stands near the sideline during the team's NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Mauro, now with the New York Giants, has been suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancers. Mauro is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. Mauro was released by the Arizona Cardinals on March 16 and signed with the Giants on Monday. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)