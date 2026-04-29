MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system could bring rain to parts of the state this week

PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system moving in later this week that will bring rain chances back to Arizona.

The best shot for rain will be across southern and southeastern Arizona, but there's even a slight chance of a few spotty showers here in the Valley on Thursday. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s for much of the next week with overnight lows across the Valley in the 60s.

Another storm system will approach Arizona toward the middle of next week, picking up winds, rain chances, and cooler temperatures.

Here in the Valley, daytime highs will be back in the upper 80s by next Tuesday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.47" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

