AM Roundup: AZ Primary Election today, storms leave damage near Prescott, Rowley's a hero!

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday and happy Election Day! If you haven't gotten your vote in for the Arizona primary election, today is the day to get it done!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, July 21; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Flood Watch for much of Arizona today

Scattered storms are once again possible today, producing gusty winds, blowing dust, and brief downpours. Otherwise, it'll be another partly cloudy and humid day with a high of 102º.

Today is Arizona's Primary Election Day!

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line when the polls close, you will still be able to cast your ballot.

But the vast majority of voters in Maricopa County – 87.6% in 2024 – cast early ballots.

Arizona voters who choose to vote in person can vote at any voting location in their county of residence. Independent voters can ask to vote in one party's primary by requesting a ballot when they check in. Maricopa County voters can find a list of vote centers and estimated wait times online.

What to expect from Arizona's primary election Tuesday

Prescott Valley got hit hard on Monday by a monsoon storm that caused flooding in some neighborhoods, downing some trees and knocking out power for many.

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority says there were three swift-water rescues because of the storm, each involving a single driver.

No one was hurt.

Prescott Valley goes through intense monsoon storm Monday

If you’re hoping your child can celebrate their birthday with some cupcakes or homemade goodies with students at their school, that’s no longer allowed. A new law took effect this school year, banning 11 different ingredients from being served and sold in school foods and snacks. School districts have been making changes and informing staff and families of the new law.

In 2025, Arizona lawmakers passed a bill called the Arizona Healthy Schools Act. The law prohibits schools from serving, selling, or allowing a third party to sell ultra-processed food on campus during the regular school day. According to the Arizona Department of Education, a school day means “midnight before to 30 minutes after the end of the instructional day."

Since the law passed, schools across Arizona have been examining all the foods they have on their campuses and evaluating every item on their menus. As districts are preparing for the 2026-2027 school year, they’ve been meeting with their educators about this new law.

AZ bans certain ingredients in schools; some snacks, candy no longer allowed

Rowley's story starts like many shelter dogs. Lost. Rescued. Waiting.

For months, the 7-year-old Pit Bull terrier remained at the Arizona Humane Society searching for a home. Then a medical emergency gave him an opportunity no one could have predicted.

When a critically ill rescue Pug named Tilly arrived needing an emergency blood transfusion, Rowley became the donor who helped save her life.

The act of kindness gave Tilly a second chance, and not long afterward, Rowley got one, too.

Arizona rescue dog waiting for home saves life of pup in need, giving them both second chances