MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood Watch for much of Arizona today

PHOENIX — Scattered storm chances will stick around across Arizona today.

A Flood Watch is in effect today for much of northern, eastern, and southern Arizona. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, especially near burn scars and low-lying crossings. Never drive through flooded roadways.

Storms developing along the Mogollon Rim could send outflows into the Valley this evening just like on Monday, kicking up gusty winds and blowing dust before any rain arrives.

Storm chances then back off for the rest of the work week.

High pressure will intensify late in the week, sending temperatures soaring and limiting our rain chances.

An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for central and western Arizona (this includes the Valley) Thursday through next Monday, as temperatures will range between 108 and 115 degrees each day, with overnights jumping into the low 90s each night.

With extreme heat returning, we have issued ABC15 Weather Action Days from Thursday through Monday.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.76" (-2.72" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.44" (-0.12" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

