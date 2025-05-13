AM Roundup: Arrest made in west Phoenix food truck murder, 3-year-old pulled from Chandler pool

It's Tuesday, May 13, and it's not going to be 100º today! It's not late in the year though, so you know they'll be back!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - FORECAST: High winds and fire danger across Arizona

Winds are strengthening and temperatures are falling as our next storm system approaches. Look for gusts up to 30 mph across the Valley this afternoon, with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows dipping into the 60s.

In January, ABC15 broke the story of a corrections officer at Lewis Prison who was arrested and accused of supplying inmates with drugs and contraband cellphones, according to court paperwork obtained.

Berman Comon was arrested on January 3, and court documents indicated detectives seized $83,000 worth of drugs that were smuggled into Lewis Prison, including fentanyl and heroin.

Comon worked as a counselor at Lewis Prison, with the official title of Correctional Officer III (COIII).

Now, through a public records request, ABC15 has learned Comon had a lengthy disciplinary history while employed with ADCRR, where he started in 2013.

In 2020, Comon was suspended for two days for watching movies and tv shows while on the job.

More seriously, in 2017, Comon was charged with neglect of duty and suspended for two weeks (80 hours) after an inmate died while Comon failed to complete necessary security checks or "observe that an assault was being carried out against" the inmate.

A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a food truck vendor to death in west Phoenix in February.

Phoenix police say they were called to an area near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street just after 11:30 p.m. on February 17 for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man was rushed to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Heriberto Acosta, was reportedly a food truck vendor and was cleaning up for the day when he was attacked.

A 3-year-old boy has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a Chandler pool Monday evening.

Officials say it happened just after 6:45 p.m. near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads.

When police officers arrived, they found an unconscious boy and began CPR as fire crews arrived.

It is unknown how long the boy was in the pool.

A Navajo family said hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Native American jewelry were stolen from their locked trailer while attending a Powwow in California.

Maryetta and Henry Jackson have been creating handmade jewelry for more than 50 years.

“It’s been part of us for all these years,” Maryetta Jackson said.

They decided to attend the Stanford Powwow for the first time over Mother’s Day weekend, driving from Flagstaff to San Jose, California.

“They’ve created these on their own, they’ve found their own style,” granddaughter Tracie Jackson said. “We use this work to help educate our community, to help educate non-natives.”

But before the event even started, Maryetta Jackson said they woke up to a nightmare Friday morning.

