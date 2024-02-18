Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing at west Phoenix business Saturday night

PHOENIX — A man is dead and police are looking for his killer after a stabbing late Saturday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.

Witnesses told police the suspect arrived in a vehicle, stabbed the man, and then left the scene in that vehicle.

Information on the suspect and the vehicle have not yet been released, but police say the suspect is at large.

The stabbing remains under investigation.