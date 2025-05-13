MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High winds and fire danger across Arizona as temperatures drop

PHOENIX — Winds are picking up and temperatures are dropping as the next storm system we're tracking inches closer to Arizona.

We'll see more clouds across our state, but all of the rain and snow with this storm will stay to our north.

As winds pick up and conditions stay dry, fire danger will increase.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for parts of central and southern Arizona as wind gusts approach 45 mph. These warnings are also in effect for areas northeast of the Mogollon Rim and all across eastern Arizona through this evening.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for many of these same locations across Arizona today. Peak gusts could hit 45 mph in Prescott, Sedona and along the Mogollon Rim. Areas northeast of the Mogollon Rim could see gusts closer to 60 mph!

Here in the Valley, expect very breezy conditions over the next couple of days with gusts near 30-35 mph.

These winds are also ushering in some much cooler air!

Valley temperatures will drop over 10 degrees by Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with Valley highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Winds will die down by Thursday as temperatures start to rebound.

Phoenix will be back in the mid 90s by Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We're expecting breezes to pick back up over the weekend as another storm system approaches. That storm could bring some rain to parts of our state along with another dose of cool air. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.82" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

