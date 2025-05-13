Corrections officer indicted in drug smuggling operation had lengthy discipline history

In January, ABC15 broke the story of a corrections officer at Lewis Prison who was arrested and accused of supplying inmates with drugs and contraband cellphones, according to court paperwork obtained.

Berman Comon was arrested on January 3, and court documents indicated detectives seized $83,000 worth of drugs that were smuggled into Lewis Prison, including fentanyl and heroin.

Comon worked as a counselor at Lewis Prison, with the official title of Correctional Officer III (COIII).

"A COIII’s job function is different from a normal correctional officer," noted Barrett Marson, who served as the Director of Communications for the Department of Corrections until 2011. A COIII works as a counselor and programs advisor for inmates, providing Comon with "greater access to an inmate than a regular correctional officer," court paperwork noted.

Now, through a public records request, ABC15 has learned Comon had a lengthy disciplinary history while employed with ADCRR, where he started in 2013.

In 2020, Comon was suspended for two days for watching movies and tv shows while on the job.

More seriously, in 2017, Comon was charged with neglect of duty and suspended for two weeks (80 hours) after an inmate died while Comon failed to complete necessary security checks or "observe that an assault was being carried out against" the inmate.

Additionally, Comon received five different letters of reprimand for issues including attendance problems and inappropriate behavior toward a superior, once rubbing her shoulders and telling her, "Hey, if you weren't married, you and I would be together."

Then, in 2024, investigators say Comon smuggled drugs into the prison for months.

Comon was allegedly paid $5,000 per trip to bring drugs into Lewis Prison's Rast Unit, allegedly packing the drugs inside large styrofoam cups and an ice machine. He avoided detection by placing the cups to the side of the prison's body scanner.

Three inmates were allegedly involved in packaging the drugs for sale inside Comon's office and distributing them to other inmates.

In an emailed statement to ABC15, the ADCRR said:

"The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) takes immense pride in the dedication and professionalism our officers demonstrate daily in maintaining the safety of the community, staff, and inmates. Upholding the highest standards of integrity is at the core of our mission, and we take swift and decisive action when those standards are not met."

"The case of former Correctional Officer III, Berman Comon, is a clear example of ADCRR's commitment to accountability. Despite his 11 years of service, Comon was not exempt from the expectation to act lawfully and ethically. His actions fell short of the department's values, and as a result, he is no longer employed by the ADCRR as of January 3, 2025."

"Approximately five months ago, the ADCRR initiated a criminal investigation into Comon, which resulted in evidence, including video footage, allegedly showing him distributing drugs and/or contraband within the prison complex and in the community."

"The department's investigation of Comon was thorough and did not include any other staff members. The ADCRR remains committed to its dedication to transparency and accountability, ensuring that all staff members adhere to the highest standards of conduct. These actions demonstrate our unwavering resolve to maintain public trust and the safety of all under our care. ADCRR is thankful to the law enforcement partners in the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force for their assistance in the investigation and arrest of Comon."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.