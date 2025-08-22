Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southern Arizona officials say John Doe was identified shortly after release of AI-generated portrait

His death is still under investigation
TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Office says just hours after releasing an artificial-intelligence image of a "John Doe" found dead last year, tips came in that led to his identification.

Last Friday, the sheriff’s office released an image that was generated with AI technology and a Tucson police sketch, giving a possible face to a man found dead near the San Joaquin Trailhead in southern Arizona.

Police say “John Doe’s” body was partially decomposed and unclothed when it was found in December 2024, and the man could not be identified.

This week, Pima County Sheriff officials announced that within hours of releasing the AI image of “John Doe,” a tip came in from someone who possibly recognized the person in the image.

Officials have since identified the unnamed victim as Ronald Woolf, whose identity was positively confirmed on Thursday.

“Without that AI-generated photo, I don’t know that we would have identified Mr. Woolf,” Sheriff Chris Nanos said during a press release.

According to ABC15’s sister station KGUN9, this is the first time the department has used AI to create an image of someone.

Woolf’s death is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 or contact Detective Carranco with the Homicide Unit at 520-351-3603.

