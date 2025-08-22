DATA: Most Arizona violent crime rates rise while US rates decline

PHOENIX — The FBI has made a significant change in how it reports national crime data, switching from quarterly to monthly releases.

This shift allows for more granular analysis of crime trends across the country.

ABC15 analyzed the latest available data through April, comparing the 12-month moving averages of Arizona's violent crime rates to national rates.

Aggravated assault rates diverge

The data reveals a concerning pattern for Arizona.

Nationally, violent crime rates are decreasing across nearly every category over the past three years, but several categories are rising in Arizona.

Aggravated assault exemplifies this trend.

In April, the U.S. recorded 20.7 assaults per 100,000 people compared to 24.6 in Arizona.

While the national rate dropped 5% compared to April 2022, Arizona saw a 22% increase.

Homicide rates remain equal but trends differ

Both Arizona and the U.S. recorded identical homicide rates in April at 0.4 per 100,000 people. However, the trajectories differ significantly.

Homicide rates are trending downward everywhere, but the national rate has plummeted 31% since April 2022, while Arizona's rate has declined only 8%.

Robbery rates climb in Arizona

Robbery rates also show divergent patterns.

The U.S. recorded 4.8 robberies per 100,000 people in April, while Arizona recorded 5.2.

The trend is particularly concerning for Arizona, which experienced a significant jump in robbery rates in 2022.

Arizona's robbery rate is now up 49% compared to April 2022, while the national rate has decreased.

Motor vehicle theft shows mixed results

Motor vehicle theft, while not classified as violent crime, presents an interesting trend.

Both the U.S. and Arizona saw rates rise from 2022 to 2024 before beginning to fall.

The current rates are nearly identical between Arizona and the nation, but the trends diverge: the U.S. rate is down 9% while Arizona's is up 25% compared to April 2022.

Despite the recent uptick, Arizona has made remarkable long-term progress in combating auto theft.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Arizona's motor vehicle theft rate was more than double the national average.

Today, the rates are essentially equal.

The monthly FBI data provides valuable insights into crime patterns and will allow for more timely analysis of public safety trends moving forward.

