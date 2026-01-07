Scottsdale school board discusses next steps in school closures

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — As hundreds of students and families from Echo Canyon School and Pima Elementary decide where they are going for the next school year, the board is discussing what the next steps are for those soon-to-be shuttered schools.

The Scottsdale Unified School District's governing board met for its first meeting since it voted to close two schools in December.

“If you truly believe better options are out there, then go find them," said a parent during public comment on Tuesday.

“They’re giving the more affluent schools more options in Phase 2, whereas we were given nothing. We were just cold cut,” said Debbie Schumacher, a grandparent of a Pima student.

The district says dozens of students from Pima and Echo Canyon are already receiving welcome calls from other schools taking in their transfer.

Some students chose to leave the district. Teachers are also getting reassigned.

The Scottsdale Education Association says they had around 60 certified employees going to other schools.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“We just want to make sure that that process goes well and that they’re heard throughout that process and that any additional budget cuts don’t necessarily impact anyone as far as losing jobs,” said TJ Buckley, the Scottsdale Education Association president.

District officials say both schools have seen drops in enrollment, with fewer than 300 students each. They are facing a budget deficit of around $8-$9 million. That was enough for the board to vote three to two last month to close the schools.

But some parents are blaming board members for not doing enough research to save them.

“Your claims that this process came out of nowhere and that more should’ve been done suggest that either you have not been paying attention during the past three years that you’ve been sitting on this board or that you’ve been deliberately dishonest," said a parent.

Now, the district is looking at different options on how to repurpose the two schools. The superintendent mentioned outside parties might be interested in leasing the spaces. He says they will bring finalized suggestions to the board on March 10.