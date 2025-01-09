Lewis Prison counselor arrested, accused of selling drugs to inmates

BUCKEYE, AZ — A counselor at Lewis Prison was arrested and accused of supplying inmates with drugs and contraband cellphones, according to court paperwork obtained by ABC15.

Berman Comon was arrested on January 3 as part of an Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Re-Entry (ADCRR) investigation looking into “large amounts of dangerous contraband” found in the Rast unit of Lewis Prison.

Comon worked as a counselor at Lewis Prison, with the official title of Correctional Officer III (COIII).

“A COIII job functions [sic] is different from a normal correctional officer,” court documents note.

A COIII works as a counselor and programs advisor for inmates, providing Comon with “greater access to an inmate than a regular correctional officer,” court paperwork noted.

Comon was allegedly paid $5,000 per trip to bring drugs into Lewis Prison’s Rast Unit.

Comon allegedly packed the drugs inside large styrofoam cups and an ice machine. He avoided detection by placing the cups to the side of the prison’s body scanner.

Three inmates were allegedly involved in packaging the drugs for sale inside Comon’s office and distributing them to other inmates.

Joy Cuevas, the wife of one of the inmates allegedly involved in packing and selling the drugs, is also being accused of serving as a “middleman supplier for inmates housed at Lewis Prison,” court documents show.

Court documents show detectives seized $83,000 worth of drugs that were smuggled into Lewis Prison, including fentanyl and heroin.

A search warrant for Cuevas’ home revealed “prison-style cell phones,” drug packaging paraphernalia, and 262 grams of heroin, court documents show.

A direct complaint filed by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office accuses Cueves and Comon of multiple felonies, including taking contraband (narcotic drugs) into a correctional facility, money laundering, conspiracy, and the transport and possession of narcotic drugs.

In an emailed statement to ABC15, the ADCRR said:

“The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) takes immense pride in the dedication and professionalism our officers demonstrate daily in maintaining the safety of the community, staff, and inmates. Upholding the highest standards of integrity is at the core of our mission, and we take swift and decisive action when those standards are not met.

The case of former Correctional Officer III, Berman Comon, is a clear example of ADCRR’s commitment to accountability. Despite his 11 years of service, Comon was not exempt from the expectation to act lawfully and ethically. His actions fell short of the department’s values, and as a result, he is no longer employed by the ADCRR as of January 3, 2025.

Approximately five months ago, the ADCRR initiated a criminal investigation into Comon, which resulted in evidence, including video footage, allegedly showing him distributing drugs and/or contraband within the prison complex and in the community.

The department’s investigation of Comon was thorough and did not include any other staff members. The ADCRR remains committed to its dedication to transparency and accountability, ensuring that all staff members adhere to the highest standards of conduct. These actions demonstrate our unwavering resolve to maintain public trust and the safety of all under our care. ADCRR is thankful to the law enforcement partners in the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force for their assistance in the investigation and arrest of Comon.”