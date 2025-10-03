AM Roundup: Arrest made in Mt. Ord shooting deaths, two Phoenix police shootings

PHOENIX — Happy Friday! Are you ready for the weekend and cooler air? We sure are!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, October 3; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Big cool-down this weekend across Arizona!

We're wrapping up the week hot and breezy across the Valley, with highs back in the low 100s today and afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.

This weekend turns cooler, however, with highs dropping into the low 90s and overnight lows settling in the 60s.

An arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two Valley teens who were camping near Mt. Ord in late May, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Brown, 31, is in custody in connection to the shootings.

Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, and Evan Clark, 17, were killed while camping in the area in late May.

MCSO will be having a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide more details on the arrest and the case. You can watch the presser here on ABC15.com and on ABC15's streaming app.

Phoenix police officers were involved in two separate shootings Thursday.

The first shooting took place around 8 a.m. near 7th Street and Southern Avenue.

A man was seriously hurt in the shooting, but no officers were injured.

Then, around 6:30 p.m., officers were involved in another shooting near 16th Street and Buckeye Road.

A man was initially reported to have serious injuries, but Phoenix police later said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Family of man shot by Phoenix PD near 7th and Southern avenues speak with ABC15

A new water year began on October 1, and with it, the pressure is rising on seven western states to finalize a deal that will determine how the Colorado River is shared.

The agreement that has governed the river for nearly two decades expires this year, and negotiators face a February 14 deadline to present a draft plan to the public. States are struggling to balance more demand with less supply, and the negotiations are now also facing a drought of leadership in Washington.

Arizona depends on the Colorado River for more than 900 billion gallons annually, enough to supply homes across the Valley and power Yuma’s farming industry, which grows 90% of the nation’s winter leafy greens.

Under the current Tier One drought declaration, Arizona is already taking reductions, with more expected next year.

Food is love, and in Phoenix, a nonprofit is proving it can also be medicine, dignity, and connection.

ABC15 shadowed Advance: Partnering for Healthy Communities to learn more about its mission to feed our neighbors in need.

From the kitchen, where Chef Paul and Bradley whip up hundreds of fresh, locally sourced meals for low-income seniors, to the warehouse, where volunteers pack nutrition boxes with enough healthy staples to feed families for days, this is a front-row seat to compassion in action.

Local nonprofit shows food's power in connection, medicine and dignity