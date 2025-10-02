WATCH: Local nonprofit shows food's power in connection, medicine and dignity

PHOENIX — Food is love, and in Phoenix, a nonprofit is proving it can also be medicine, dignity, and connection.

ABC15 shadowed Advance: Partnering for Healthy Communities to learn more about its mission to feed our neighbors in need.

From the kitchen, where Chef Paul and Bradley whip up hundreds of fresh, locally sourced meals for low-income seniors, to the warehouse, where volunteers pack nutrition boxes with enough healthy staples to feed families for days, this is a front-row seat to compassion in action.

More than just filling plates, Advance is teaching, empowering, and nourishing Arizona one box, one meal, and one story at a time.

