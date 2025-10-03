Arrest made in shooting deaths of two Valley teens at Mt. Ord

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two Valley teens who were camping near Mt. Ord in late May, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Brown, 31, is in custody in connection to the shootings.

MCSO

MCSO deputies were originally called to the area in a remote part of northeast Maricopa County on May 27 regarding the deaths of the two teens.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled their deaths as "homicides," and later, MCSO revealed the teens had died from gunshot wounds.

Both Evan Clark's mother and father opened up to ABC15 after their son's death. His dad called Evan "every parent's hope," and "he had a zest for life."

Kjolsrud's mother told ABC15 in May that Pandora was "a bright light in this world who loved every single person she met."

The deaths brought out more safety concerns from those in the area, including a father and his 12-year-old son who were shot at near Mt. Ord in 2022.