Arrest made in shooting deaths of two Valley teens at Mt. Ord

Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, and Evan Clark, 17, were killed while camping in the area in late May
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two Valley teenagers earlier this week. Deputies were first called to the scene off State Route 87, between Mesa and Payson, early Tuesday morning. Sources tell ABC15 the incident occurred at a campsite near Mount Ord, which is located in the Tonto National Forest.
Two Valley teens found dead near Mount Ord in Maricopa County
Safety concerns one month after teens found shot dead near Mount Ord
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two Valley teens who were camping near Mt. Ord in late May, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Brown, 31, is in custody in connection to the shootings.

Thomas Brown

MCSO deputies were originally called to the area in a remote part of northeast Maricopa County on May 27 regarding the deaths of the two teens.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled their deaths as "homicides," and later, MCSO revealed the teens had died from gunshot wounds.

Both Evan Clark's mother and father opened up to ABC15 after their son's death. His dad called Evan "every parent's hope," and "he had a zest for life."

Kjolsrud's mother told ABC15 in May that Pandora was "a bright light in this world who loved every single person she met."

The deaths brought out more safety concerns from those in the area, including a father and his 12-year-old son who were shot at near Mt. Ord in 2022.

