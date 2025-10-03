One person seriously hurt after shooting involving Phoenix PD near 16th St and Buckeye Rd

One person is in the hospital after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers Thursday night.

Police say it happened near 16th Street and Buckeye Road just after 6:30 p.m.

"The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital with serious injuries," police said.

Officers have been involved in a shooting near 16th Street and Buckeye Road. The suspect involved was struck by a gunfire and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No injuries to officers or community members. There are no outstanding subjects in this critical incident. pic.twitter.com/FFoi9XZtgO — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 3, 2025

No officers or community members were injured.

Phoenix police officers were involved in another shooting near 7th and Southern avenues earlier in the day on Thursday.