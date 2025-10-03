Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person seriously hurt after shooting involving Phoenix PD near 16th St and Buckeye Rd

No officers or community members were injured
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Police
Posted
and last updated

One person is in the hospital after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers Thursday night.

Police say it happened near 16th Street and Buckeye Road just after 6:30 p.m.

"The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital with serious injuries," police said.

No officers or community members were injured.

Phoenix police officers were involved in another shooting near 7th and Southern avenues earlier in the day on Thursday.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen