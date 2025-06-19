AM Roundup: Arizona suspect killed by Missouri police, extreme heat, FBI seeking Arizona victims

Good Thursday morning! It's going to be a hot one across the Phoenix area and the rest of the state, so take precautions to keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe. It's also a good idea to check on friends and neighbors who may be at risk.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for June 19, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning in effect

Today is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year so far in the Valley! We're forecasting a scorching high of 116º in Phoenix, with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect through Friday evening.

A 36-year-old Texas man was charged with producing and distributing child pornography, with possible victims from Arizona.

An investigation began late last year when authorities learned that videos featuring minors were being distributed on the dark web.

Officials say it appears different children were featured in at least three different videos, which were believed to have been produced in the United States.

Carlos Jobany Castaneda Lechuga was identified as the adult seen in the videos.

Lechuga was a professor in Laredo, Texas, and previously lived in Phoenix, where he was a private teacher.

FBI officials in Phoenix say it is possible that there may be victims from Arizona.

As the Valley prepares for more extreme heat, ABC15 asked shelter leaders what is being done to make sure families have a safe space to find relief.

Aesha Robinson says she found herself homeless, living outside with her kids last summer. She says when she called 211, the statewide resource that connects people with shelter services, she was told the wait time to get into a shelter was six to eight weeks.

"That is typical for the summer months," said Monique Lopez, with UMOM New Day Centers, the largest emergency shelter for families in Arizona. “We absolutely see a few hundred families on the waitlist on any given night, and the current wait time to get into shelter is eight weeks... We’ve seen families get as creative as possible, but truthfully, they can be in a number of unsafe situations."

The leaders at 211 say UMOM and other shelter organizations are doing all that they can.

On Wednesday, Snowflake Taylor police announced a 23-year-old man, identified as Cynthia Templeton's son, became a person of interest to police hours after the shooting.

On June 15, officers with the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department responded to a home near Center and Main streets for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot and killed. The Arizona Rangers identified Cynthia as a lieutenant and Troy as a ranger with the department.

Officials say the incident was reported to police by Cynthia's ex-husband, Luis Alcantar, "who was returning two children to the home."

Police issued a nationwide "stop and hold" for Francis Alcantar Chavez and his vehicle.

On June 17, Francis entered a pursuit with the Concordia, Missouri Police Department, according to officials.

After losing sight of him, Missouri State Police located the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit. Officials say Francis “eventually ran not a trooper's vehicle.”

“Troopers gave chase on foot, at which time, Francis, armed with a handgun, shot at one of the troopers, striking him in the bullet-resistant vest,” police said.

Troopers then returned fire, shooting Francis. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Seniors in multiple counties in Arizona are no longer able to immediately sign up for Meals on Wheels, as funding for the organization continues to face lagging investment.

When he started to struggle with his food budget, 66-year-old Jeffrey Morrissette figured he might qualify for Meals on Wheels, the meal delivery service that has been a lifeline for some elderly and disabled Americans since the 1950s.

Morrissette, who lives in Kingman, reached out to ABC15 after being told he'd be unable to sign up for the program in Mohave County as he is not house-bound or bed-bound.

"My dad had it later in life and he appreciated it," he said. "Every little bit does help."

The Western Arizona Council on Government (WACOG) coordinates funding for Meals on Wheels in three Arizona counties: Yuma, Mohave, and La Paz. A person with knowledge of WACOG's work tells ABC15 that in both Yuma and Mohave Counties, since last July, anyone trying to sign up for Meals on Wheels will be put on a waiting list.

The reason for the waitlist is that the federal and state governments have put less funding towards programs geared towards elderly Americans. While groups like Meals on Wheels benefited from additional funding for the first few years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the money has stopped flowing.

