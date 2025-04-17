WATCH: Valley mom shares story of hope after being on verge of eviction 

PHOENIX — St. Vincent de Paul has a new goal for its Housing 2025 initiative, working to prevent homelessness for 15,840 people in 2025.

As part of that initiative, the nonprofit says they are focusing on keeping people from being evicted.

Data from the Common Sense Institute shows Arizona spends up to $47,000 per person experiencing homelessness annually on shelter, food and other services. That’s compared to the roughly $2,000 needed to help a family pay rent on time and prevent them from going back to living on the streets, according to SVDP’s team.

Aesha Robinson recently benefitted from the program after she says she was forced to make a choice between paying rent on time and paying for her sister's funeral.

