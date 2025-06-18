Former AZ teacher accused of producing, distributing child porn; FBI seeking victims

PHOENIX — A 36-year-old Texas man was charged with producing and distributing child pornography, with possible victims from Arizona.

An investigation began late last year when authorities learned that videos featuring minors were being distributed on the dark web.

Officials say it appears different children were featured in at least three different videos, which were believed to have been produced in the United States.

Carlos Jobany Castaneda Lechuga was identified as the adult seen in the videos.

Lechuga was a professor in Laredo, Texas, and previously lived in Phoenix, where he was a private teacher.

FBI officials in Phoenix say it is possible that there may be victims from Arizona.

The FBI believes he primarily targeted minor female students between 2015 and 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI here.

If convicted, Lechuga faces up to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography as well as a maximum of 20 years for each count of distributing it. All charges also carry as possible penalty a $250,000 maximum fine.