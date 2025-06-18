Snowflake-Taylor police investigating after two people found dead inside home

TAYLOR, AZ — Authorities are investigating a double homicide in an Eastern Arizona community that left two members of the Arizona Rangers dead.

It happened in Taylor, which is located in Navajo County, just south of Snowflake.

At around 7 p.m., June 15, officers with the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department responded to a home near Center and Main streets for a welfare check.

The call was in reference to an open door, where, upon entry, two people were found dead inside with apparent gunshot wounds. A third person was located in the home but was not injured. That person's identity or relation to the others has not been provided.

Police have identified the two individuals as 53-year-old Cynthia Templeton and 62-year-old Troy Templeton, both of Taylor.

The Arizona Rangers identified Cynthia as a lieutenant and Troy as a ranger with the department.

Chief of Police Robert Martin released the following statement:

"This is a tragic incident that has shaken our community. Our hearts go out to the loved ones of Troy and Cynthia during this incredibly difficult time. The senseless violence that took their lives has no place in our community, and we are committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice.

Our detectives along with detectives from the AZ Department of Public Safety, Show Low PD, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and Winslow PD are working tirelessly to piece together what happened and why. While we are still early in the investigation, we want the public to know that we are following several strong leads. We also urge anyone who may have information—no matter how small—to come forward. Your cooperation could be critical in helping us solve this case.”

Police officials say there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public.

It's unclear if detectives are looking for anyone in connection to the case.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no other details have been provided.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 928-536-7500.