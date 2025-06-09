AM Roundup: Apache Junction officer dies, 5 killed in Arizona wrong-way crash, sizzling heat

Good Monday morning, Arizona!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Sizzling week ahead in the Valley!

The summer heat is turning up! Phoenix is looking to flirt with that infamous 110-degree mark for the first time this year later today. Expect lots of sunshine and a few breezes this afternoon and again tomorrow.

An Apache Junction police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty on Monday, the department announced Sunday.

The department identified the officer as Gabriel Facio.

Facio had been with the department for almost four years, according to officials.

The officer was shot while responding to a call about an armed man in the area of Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road. Officers attempted to give commands to the man, who did not respond, and then used “less lethal” means in order to get him to comply.

At one point during the incident, the suspect fired at officers, and officers fired back.

One officer, Facio, was struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The City of Phoenix will spend up to $4 million to study and implement safety enhancements along Indian School Road between 39th and 91st avenues, which runs through west Phoenix and Maryvale.

The vote was unanimous during last week’s city council meeting. A recent federal government study revealed that this corridor averages almost 10 deadly crashes per year.

The approved plan includes studying where to improve intersections, add crosswalks, and upgrade lighting to make the road safer for drivers and pedestrians alike.

For residents living in neighborhoods adjacent to Indian School Road, these improvements can't come soon enough.

"Recently, there have been a lot of accidents at 75th, and lots of accidents at 67th and Indian School," said Jose Saldana, who has lived next to Indian School Road for over a decade. "The cars drive very fast."

Phoenix to study more safety improvements on deadly stretch of Indian School Road

Five people are dead after a wrong-way crash on US 93 in Mohave County.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, they were called to a reported crash on US 93 near White Hills, which is about 20 miles from the Nevada border.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a crash. Both vehicles had caught fire.

Troopers believe that a Jeep station wagon was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when it hit a Hyundai station wagon head-on.

Two men were in the Jeep, and a man, a woman, and a young child were in the Hyundai.

National Guard troops have begun arriving in Los Angeles on orders from President Donald Trump to stamp out protests that have broken out in recent days against federal immigration authorities seeking to carry out deportations in the region.

The members of California’s National Guard were seen staging early Sunday at the federal complex in downtown Los Angeles that includes the Metropolitan Detention Center, where confrontations occurred the last two days.

Trump says he is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles — over the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Confrontations broke out on Saturday near a Home Depot in the heavily Latino city of Paramount, south of Los Angeles, where federal agents were staging at a Department of Homeland Security office nearby. Agents unleashed tear gas, flash-bang explosives and pepper balls, and protesters hurled rocks and cement at Border Patrol vehicles. Smoke wafted from small piles of burning refuse in the streets.

Tensions were high after a series of sweeps by immigration authorities the previous day, including in LA’s fashion district and at a Home Depot, as the weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the city climbed past 100. A prominent union leader was arrested while protesting and accused of impeding law enforcement.