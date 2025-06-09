Phoenix to study more safety improvements on deadly stretch of Indian School Road

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix will spend up to $4 million to study and implement safety enhancements along Indian School Road between 39th and 91st avenues, which runs through west Phoenix and Maryvale.

The vote was unanimous during last week’s city council meeting. A recent federal government study revealed that this corridor averages almost 10 deadly crashes per year.

The approved plan includes studying where to improve intersections, add crosswalks, and upgrade lighting to make the road safer for drivers and pedestrians alike.

For residents living in neighborhoods adjacent to Indian School Road, these improvements can't come soon enough.

"Recently, there have been a lot of accidents at 75th, and lots of accidents at 67th and Indian School," said Jose Saldana, who has lived next to Indian School Road for over a decade. "The cars drive very fast."

While Saldana welcomes the infrastructure improvements, he believes additional enforcement is necessary to truly address the safety issues.

"They need to put more police on Indian School. That's what they need to do first, to try and slow down the drivers and make it much safer," Saldana said.

The project is part of Phoenix's broader “2022 Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan” initiative aimed at reducing traffic fatalities throughout the city.